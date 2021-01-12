Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.06. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Fabrinet stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 720,417 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 172.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

