Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post sales of $138.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.60 million and the highest is $140.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

