Zacks: Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.74. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. 61,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,073. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

