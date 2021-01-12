Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. 2,925,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

