Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Stantec reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.05.

Shares of STN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1186 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stantec by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

