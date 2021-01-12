Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBA shares. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 591,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 86.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 167.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

