Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.23

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.23 and last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 3825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,432,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 171,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

