Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.23

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.23 and last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 3825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.
The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91.
About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.