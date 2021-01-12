Zanite Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.20. 308,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 263,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

