Zano Market Capitalization Reaches $4.20 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $41,302.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00112088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258399 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00062211 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,493,279 coins and its circulating supply is 10,463,779 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars.

