Zap Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $24.92 million and $530,619.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00381271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.45 or 0.04254840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.