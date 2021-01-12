Zcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,791.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,082.16 or 0.03110373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00392869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.29 or 0.01340215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.00548796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00462913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00294830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020578 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.