ZCore (ZCR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,059.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One ZCore token can currently be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market cap of $538,141.00 and approximately $15,059.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,470,478 tokens. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

