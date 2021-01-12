Zeepin Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $179,623.68 and $37,918.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066141 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00063694 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.