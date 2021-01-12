Zel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $823,707.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Zel has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $823,707.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00300045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00073987 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,933,250 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.