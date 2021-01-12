Zen Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $713.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Token Profile

Zen Protocol is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

