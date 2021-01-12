ZENZO Achieves Market Capitalization of $776,966.07 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $776,966.07 and approximately $1,694.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00111082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.