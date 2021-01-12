Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Reaches $762,850.51

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Zero has a total market cap of $762,850.51 and approximately $251,178.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00274684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00077476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00036250 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,522,806 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

