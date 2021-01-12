Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $666.65 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $666.65 million and $128.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053307 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001772 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002741 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002724 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014205 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,127,903,580 coins and its circulating supply is 10,836,436,427 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

