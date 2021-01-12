Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 59,130 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 206,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

