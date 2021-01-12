Zloadr Price Reaches $0.0335 on Major Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 78.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a market cap of $181,612.96 and approximately $436,366.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00383369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.86 or 0.04231315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

