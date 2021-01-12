Zloadr Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded flat against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Zloadr has a market cap of $668,225.89 and approximately $234,804.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars.

