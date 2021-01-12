Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,931. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

