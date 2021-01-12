Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $6.13 on Tuesday, hitting $204.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.91 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at $49,929,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock worth $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $8,211,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

