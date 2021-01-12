Zuflo Coin Price Tops $0.0014 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $91,486.47 and approximately $26,369.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00112088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258399 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00062211 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

