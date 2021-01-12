ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $663,312.96 and $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 87.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

