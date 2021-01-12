Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $324.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.60 million to $328.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $328.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $983.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $980.70 million to $987.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $788,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,630 shares of company stock worth $7,281,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 346.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 6.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.