Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Set at $60.00 by Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) received a $60.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. 11,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zymeworks by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

