Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT) Shares Gap Down to $142.00

Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $142.00, but opened at $137.50. Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) shares last traded at $149.00, with a volume of 47,505 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.10. The company has a market capitalization of £23.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.