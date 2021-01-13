-$0.02 EPS Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Profire Energy reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $89,687.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFIE stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

