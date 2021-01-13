-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

