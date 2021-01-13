-$0.07 EPS Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.17). Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $354,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

