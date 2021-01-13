$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,456. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.84, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CAE during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

