$0.14 EPS Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAE. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

CAE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. 3,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

