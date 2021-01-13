-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Kadmon posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

KDMN stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kadmon by 322.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

