-$0.18 EPS Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $150,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.42.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

