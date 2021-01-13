-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.25). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $171.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

