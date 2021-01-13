$0.25 EPS Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,971 shares of company stock valued at $487,277 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 247,387 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter.

TDC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 804,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,424. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

