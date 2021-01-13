$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. 140166 upped their price objective on Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. 1,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,701. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. Endava has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Endava by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 86,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Endava by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares during the period.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

