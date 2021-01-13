-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.34). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,850 shares of company stock worth $24,710,219. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $172,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

