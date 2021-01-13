$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.28 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 67.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $440.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

