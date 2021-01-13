$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Momo’s earnings. Momo posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Momo will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Momo.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,059,000 after buying an additional 1,354,326 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Momo by 3,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,683,000 after buying an additional 2,811,518 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after buying an additional 344,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Momo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,748,000 after buying an additional 381,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.50. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.