$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOLI shares. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,304,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 301,568 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,987,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 147,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLI opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.98.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

