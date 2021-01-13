$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.55. Colfax posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.26.

Shares of CFX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,461. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Shirley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $1,129,154. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 914,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,211,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,772 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.