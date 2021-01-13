$0.64 EPS Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $33.01. 78,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.59. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.74.

Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

