$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYRG. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. 268,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $64.79.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MYR Group by 317.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

