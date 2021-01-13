$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,998. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

