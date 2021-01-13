$0.95 EPS Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.00. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth $293,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SASR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 183,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,153. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.