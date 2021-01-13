0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $24.70 million and approximately $401,676.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

