$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Toll Brothers also reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of TOL opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

