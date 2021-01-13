$103.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report sales of $103.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $100.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $403.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $404.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $436.82 million, with estimates ranging from $431.50 million to $445.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock worth $338,879 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $46.89.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.